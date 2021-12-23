ING Groep NV Buys 902 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Target were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 29.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 76.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 8.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target stock opened at $217.74 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

