Innova Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Innova has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $262,955.70 and approximately $39.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.