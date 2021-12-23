InsaneCoin (INSN) Achieves Market Cap of $171,798.40

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $171,798.40 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00289797 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010200 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003891 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,998,902 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

