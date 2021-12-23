Insider Buying: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Purchases $10,631,062.50 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $718.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $727.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.89. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $439.70 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

