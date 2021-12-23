Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,366.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 438,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

