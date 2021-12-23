Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys 6,786 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Safehold by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Safehold by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.51.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.