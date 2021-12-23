Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases 53,251 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ultralife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

