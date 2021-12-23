Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases 53,251 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $11.78.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
