Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman Sells 27,393 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.