Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman Sells 27,393 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

