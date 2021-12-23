Insider Selling: Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Major Shareholder Sells 416,255 Shares of Stock

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ECVT stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90. Ecovyst Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

