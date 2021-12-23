Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00.

eXp World stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

