Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells 2,937 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LII opened at $313.52 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.97 and a 200 day moving average of $321.57.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lennox International by 46.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Lennox International by 55.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

