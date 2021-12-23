Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38.

On Friday, November 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $754,864.88.

On Monday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23.

On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

