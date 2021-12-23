Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells $12,594.96 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $12,594.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PEB stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.