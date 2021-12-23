Insider Selling: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Director Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PEI opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $71.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.38. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,898.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 208,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,669,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 169,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

