Insider Selling: Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Paul Schlauch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$68,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,121 shares in the company, valued at C$337,851.90.
Rare Element Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$16.70 and a one year high of C$27.07.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.