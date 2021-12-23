Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SMAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.99. 741,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,943. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
