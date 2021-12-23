Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.99. 741,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,943. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.