Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells $31,877.52 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $31,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNDX opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.