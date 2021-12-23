Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells 1,315 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35.

On Friday, October 22nd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $242.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $244.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

