Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

