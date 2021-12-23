Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 374.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises about 1.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Inspired Entertainment worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

