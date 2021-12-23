Insured Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $25,291.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.18 or 0.08045930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,805.94 or 0.99941974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,318,552 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

