Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 18,800 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $362,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

SQQQ stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.