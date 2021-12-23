Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

