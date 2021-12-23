Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 3,352 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock opened at $105.48 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

