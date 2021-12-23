Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 97 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $113.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

