Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,749 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

