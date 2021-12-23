IRON Financial LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,831,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 481,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 771,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $69.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

