IRON Financial LLC Has $618,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $347.00. 4,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,153. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.79. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

