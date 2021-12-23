IRON Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,183 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,232. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

