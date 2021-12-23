IRON Financial LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.54. The stock had a trading volume of 78,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,845. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $113.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

