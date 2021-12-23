IRON Financial LLC Invests $485,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 457,783 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,237. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

