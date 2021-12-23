IRON Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 157,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,968. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

