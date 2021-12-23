Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.