Ironwood Financial llc Has $2.59 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.02. The company has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

