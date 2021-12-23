Ironwood Financial llc Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $617.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $624.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.