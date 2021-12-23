Ironwood Financial llc Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.