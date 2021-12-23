Ironwood Financial llc Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

