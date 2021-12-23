iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.88 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73.

