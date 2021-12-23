iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Raymond James & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,418,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

