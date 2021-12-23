iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.43% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

INTF stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

