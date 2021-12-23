iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 140.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.