iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 734.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

ACWI stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

