iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $49.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

