iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

IVV stock opened at $469.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

