iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $102,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

IYH stock opened at $296.57 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $296.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.42.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

