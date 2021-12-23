iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

