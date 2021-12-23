iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

