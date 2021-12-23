Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.45.

ITRI opened at $65.91 on Monday. Itron has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Itron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

