J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $194.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.