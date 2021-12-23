J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

JSAIY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 24,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,530. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.