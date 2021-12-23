Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $701,832.95 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $701,832.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $707,115.45.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $680,914.25.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

